Police investigating Dorchester stabbing

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in Dorchester Thursday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing incident on Westville Street around 9:45 p.m. found one person suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

