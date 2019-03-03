Police investigating Dorchester stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in Dorchester on Sunday.

Police responding to Topliff Street about 7:53 p.m. for a report of a domestic incident say one person was stabbed.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

