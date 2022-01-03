DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into a triple shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead in Dorchester on Sunday.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a person shot on Washington Street just before 6:30 p.m. found two males and the teen suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

The girl was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

The two males were also transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

