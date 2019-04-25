Police investigating double-fatal crash in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a double-fatal crash in Quincy, officials said.
Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash near the Hancock Street ramp under the Neponset River Bridge around 10:40 a.m. Thursday found two individuals dead at the scene, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.
A state police crash reconstruction and crime team were called to the scene.
No additional details were immediately available.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.
