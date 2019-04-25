Police investigating double-fatal crash in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a double-fatal crash in Quincy, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash near the Hancock Street ramp under the Neponset River Bridge around 10:40 a.m. Thursday found two individuals dead at the scene, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

A state police crash reconstruction and crime team were called to the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

At about 10:40 a.m., Troop H personnel, Recon, & Crime Scene investigating single-vehicle, double fatal crash on the Hancock St. ramp/Neponset River Bridge in #Quincy. Further details will be released as available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 25, 2019

In #Quincy, RT 3A SB at Hancock St: Update – MSP reporting double fatal crash. Incident is underneath the bridge. No lanes closed on Rt 3A — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) April 25, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)