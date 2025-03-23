BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police are investigating a shooting near the Westgate Mall on Saturday night that left two people dead.

Officers responding to a report of several teens fighting in a parking lot near the mall around 7 p.m. found a male and a female who had been shot during the altercation, according to Brockton police.

Both died of their injuries. Their names have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

