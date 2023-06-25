BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are dead after a shooting in Braintree, police reported Sunday morning.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls around 1:30 a.m. Sunday reporting gunshots in the Alfred Road neighborhood.

Two people were found in a parked car with gunshot wounds, officials said. A third person was also in the car, but they were unharmed. The two victims died at a local hospital.

Braintree police said there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)