BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are dead after a shooting in Braintree, police reported Sunday morning.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls around 1:30 a.m. Sunday reporting gunshots in the Alfred Road neighborhood. 

Two people were found in a parked car with gunshot wounds, officials said. A third person was also in the car, but they were unharmed. The two victims died at a local hospital.

Braintree police said there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the incident is under investigation.

