AUBURN, Maine (AP) — The deaths of two people in an apartment in Auburn have been ruled homicides, state police said Tuesday.

Investigators have begun to identify “persons of interest” and are working to track them down, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The victims were identified Tuesday as Kelzie Caron, 21, of Auburn, and Pierre Langlois, 21, of Connecticut, officials said.

Investigators declined to say how the pair died.

Police were initially contacted late Sunday morning. First responders arrived to find the two victims were dead.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)