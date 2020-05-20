Police investigating double shooting at Hyde Park playground

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured at a playground in Hyde Park on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to Martini Playground on Truman Parkway just after 9:30 p.m. found a man and a woman, both in their 20s, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to state police.

The current conditions of the victims have not been released.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said at the crime scene that her office is working to keep the city safe.

“It is imperative that the people that are watching hear me say that we are working very hard to make sure that individuals that have firearms are going to be held accountable with respect to rapid indictments,”” she said. We are thinking of all the ways possible that we can keep the people of Suffolk County safe.”

Meanwhile, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh asked people in the city to be united during these difficult times.

“We go through these moments of these where we have no homicides for a long period of time, then we have a couple that come together,” he said. “I just ask people, as you go through this, let’s live together and reduce the violence in the city of Boston, if you see it in different neighborhoods. A lot of people have enough fears right now.”

Anyone with information about the double shooting is urged to call state police detectives at 617-727-8817.

