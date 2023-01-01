BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning double shooting in Mattapan.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave around 6 a.m. found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

Investigators could be seen going in and out of a building and leaving evidence markers along the roadway.

No additional information was immediately available.

