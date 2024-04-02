BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a double shooting in Brockton.

Throughout the morning, investigators were seen going in and out of a residence on Ash Street.

Officers responded to report of shots fired just before 12:30 Tuesday morning, and when they arrived they found two gunshot victims.

Brockton Police and Massachusetts State Police were both on scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)