BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a double shooting in Brockton.

Throughout the morning, investigators were seen going in and out of a residence on Ash Street.

Officers responded to report of shots fired just before 12:30 Tuesday morning, and when they arrived they found two gunshot victims.

Brockton Police and Massachusetts State Police were both on scene.

