BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a double shooting in East Boston early Wednesday morning.
Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Border and White streets around 2:30 a.m. found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.
They were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made, police said.
An investigation remains ongoing.
No additional information was immediately available.
