BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a double shooting in East Boston early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Border and White streets around 2:30 a.m. found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

They were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox