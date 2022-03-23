BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a double shooting in East Boston early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Border and White streets around 2:30 a.m. found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

They were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

