FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Crescent Street around 1 a.m. found two people suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Fitchburg police.

Both were taken to nearby hospitals.

A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Fitchburg Police Detective Bureau at 978-345-9650.

