BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were shot in Mattapan Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to Westview Street and Blue Hill Avenue for reports of a shooting found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. One man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the shooting.

