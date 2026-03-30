BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a double shooting in Roxbury on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Shawmut Avenue around 7 p.m. found two victims with gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

Both were taken to nearby hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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