BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police are investigating a shooting near the Westgate Mall on Saturday night that left two people hospitalized.

Officers responding to a report of several teens fighting in a parking lot near the mall around 7 p.m. determined two people had been shot during the altercation, according to Brockton police.

The incident remains under investigation.

