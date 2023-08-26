BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after a double stabbing in Allston late Friday night.

Officers responding to the reported stabbing on Harvard Avenue found two people suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

