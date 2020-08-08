Police investigating double stabbing in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were stabbed at a Bellingham house Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing on Laffayette Street found a couple with stab wounds, police said. Both were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

“It’s tough because we’re basically not sure who stabbed who,” said Bellingham Lt. Kevin Ranieri. “It’s tough at this point until we can actually talk to them and get some more information.”

Kristen Petta said she was cleaning up her kitchen in a neighboring house when her husband found a woman covered in blood at their door.

“Jake went to go lock the door and he didn’t even get to lock it before he looked up and she was sitting here, holding her neck … she was covered in blood, head to toe,” Petta said. “She sat down on our dining room floor [saying] ‘He attacked me, he attacked me.'”

Police are still investigating the stabbings.

