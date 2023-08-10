BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an early morning double stabbing in Dorchester on Thursday.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 8 Ellsworth Street found two people suffering from stab wounds, according to police.

They were both transported to nearby hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

