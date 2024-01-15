BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a double stabbing in East Boston on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 504 Bennington Street around 8:05 a.m. found two adults suffering from stab wounds, according to Boston police.

Both were transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has not been identified in connection with the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox