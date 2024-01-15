BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a double stabbing in East Boston on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 504 Bennington Street around 8:05 a.m. found two adults suffering from stab wounds, according to Boston police.

Both were transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has not been identified in connection with the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

