Police investigating double-stabbing in Hyannis

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning double stabbing in Hyannis, officials said.

Officers responding to a 1:23 a.m. report of two people stabbed at 26 Yarmouth Road located two victims, police said.

Both were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, one with a stab wound to the abdomen and the other with a stab wound to the arm.

Their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

