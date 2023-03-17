MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a double stabbing that took place at 15 Capen Street in Medford early Friday morning.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

One suspect is in custody, police say. Their name has not been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

