Police investigating double stabbing in Taunton

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after two people were stabbed on Sunday morning in Taunton, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a stabbing on Cohannet Street around 11 a.m. found two adult victims suffering stab wounds, according to a statement from Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals to be treated for serious injuries, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)