Police investigating double stabbing in Taunton

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after two people were stabbed on Sunday morning in Taunton, officials said.
Officers responding to a 911 call for a stabbing on Cohannet Street around 11 a.m. found two adult victims suffering stab wounds, according to a statement from Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh.
Both victims were taken to local hospitals to be treated for serious injuries, police said.
A suspect was taken into custody.
No additional information was immediately released.
