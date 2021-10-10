GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) -

Police are investigating a drowning in Gilford, New Hampshire Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a drowning off Diamond Island in Lake Winnipesaukee at 10:15 a.m. were told four divers were in the water when one became unresponsive, police said. First responders administered CPR but the 69-year-old man died at the scene.

No other information was immediately available but police said they do not suspect foul play.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)