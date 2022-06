LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a fatal drowning in Lynn Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to Lynn Beach for reports of a drowning pulled an unresponsive 84-year-old man from the water, police said. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)