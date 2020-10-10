Police investigating drowning in NH lake

FRANCONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire police are investigating a drowning death on Echo Lake in Franconia Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a man who had fallen out of his kayak on Echo Lake at 10 a.m. were told the man had been found by other people in the area, police said.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. No other information was immediately available.

