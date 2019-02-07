Police investigating drug deal in Dunkin’ parking lot bust man with trunk full of marijuana

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Southbridge man is facing drug charges after authorities say they found a stash of marijuana in his trunk during an investigation into an apparent drug deal in the parking lot of a Dunkin’ Donuts in Webster on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report from a citizen who witnessed what was described as a drug transaction about 9 a.m. found two vehicles containing occupants in the lot behind the coffee shop, according to Webster police.

Andrew Conant, 30, who was in a car with three females, including a 17-year-old juvenile, allegedly admitted to just having smoked marijuana and showed an officer a small amount that he had on his person.

As an officer was identifying the occupants in Conant’s car, a plastic bag containing “what appeared to be a pound of marijuana” was found in the trunk, police said.

A digital scale, drug packaging materials, and brass knuckles were also seized from the car.

Conant, who is said to have previous drug convictions, was arrested and charged with possessing a class D substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a dangerous weapon.

A separate complaint is expected to be filed in juvenile court for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Conant was released after posting $240 bail.

He was slated to be arraigned Thursday in Dudley District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)