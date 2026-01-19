BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating two brazen break-ins at businesses in Boston early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of property damage at Broadway’s Best on West Broadway around 5 a.m. determined someone had broken into the business through the front entrance.

Then, around 8 a.m., police responded to a past break-in at Sal’s Pizzeria on L Street.

A preliminary investigation suggests cash was taken.

No additional information was immediately available.

