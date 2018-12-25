Police investigating early morning Christmas stabbing in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are investigating after one person was injured in a stabbing early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Emergency officials responding to a reported stabbing in the area of Hershey Place and Washington Street around 12:30 a.m. found one person suffering from several stab wounds, according to the Quincy Fire Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made but police said they have identified a 29-year-old male suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.

