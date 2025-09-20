DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating an early morning crash in Dartmouth on Saturday that left two people dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on I-195 westbound around 1:20 a.m. determined the two occupants, both teenagers from Fall River, had sustained fatal injuries, according to state police. Their names have not been released.

The vehicle had recently been reported stolen out of Fall River.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)