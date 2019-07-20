Police investigating early morning crash involving ambulance in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an early morning crash in Boston involving an ambulance that was transporting a patient to the hospital, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash between a vehicle and an ambulance about 2:30 a.m. found an overturned ambulance and helped transport the patient, an EMT, and a paramedic to the hospital, where they were in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No additional information has been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

