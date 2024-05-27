ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent, crash on Interstate 93 in Andover early Monday morning.

Crews could be seen working to clear a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 43 around 2 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox