Police investigating early morning double shooting near Mattapan MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning double shooting near the MBTA’s Mattapan Station.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of Mattapan Square around 2:10 a.m. found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to transit police.

Soon after, officers learned a second victim had transported themselves to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victims, ages 23 and 35, were struck by gunfire in the busway area.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the transit police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

