RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Raynham police and fire departments responded to a serious motor vehicle crash early Wednesday morning that resulted in the death of one person and injuries to four others, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive between Walmart and the Courtyard by Marriott Boston Raynham around 2 a.m. found that a Ram pickup truck had left the roadway and crashed into a traffic light pole, according to Raynham Police Chief James Donovan and Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita.

An adult man was pronounced dead at the scene, his name has not been released. Two additional men and two women were rescued from the crash and transported by ambulance to various hospitals, all with serious injuries.

The pickup truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

