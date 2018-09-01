Police investigating early morning shooting in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) -

Boston police are investigating an early morning shooting in Dorchester that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Stoughton Street and Everett Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

The victim, identified only as an adult male, was taken to a Boston-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Boston police.

