Police investigating early morning shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation following a shooting in Brockton early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to Court Street shortly after midnight roped off the area with yellow police tape and called in a K9 team.

Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence as investigators scoured the area for evidence.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Additional details were not available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)