CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Windsor and Market streets around 2:09 a.m. recovered a gun and evidence at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined that one vehicle and a residence were damaged in the shooting, according to Cambridge police.

No one was injured during the incident, police said. Officers located and spoke with a resident believed to be the target of the gunfire, though that individual refused medical attention.

Eight out of 10 confirmed gunshot incidents in Cambridge this year have occurred within The Port neighborhood, police said.

The Cambridge Police Department said in a statement released on Sunday that it “remains committed to maintaining increased visibility in the area through directed patrols and community outreach.”

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3370.

