BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Chinatown early Saturday morning that left a man hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Tyler Street around 3:30 a.m. found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Boston police.

