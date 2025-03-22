BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Chinatown early Saturday morning that left a man hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Tyler Street around 3:30 a.m. found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Boston police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

