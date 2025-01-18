BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Hyde Park early Saturday morning that sent one person to the hospital, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 124 Wood Ave. around 2 a.m. found ballistic evidence on scene but no victim, according to Boston police. Soon after, they learned around 3 a.m. that a person was shot in a vehicle at the intersection of Hyde Park Avenue and Everett Street.

Officers responding to that scene found multiple bullet holes in the vehicle.

The victim was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation determined the person had been shot on Wood Avenue.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

