BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Hyde Park early Saturday morning that sent one person to the hospital, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 124 Wood Ave. around 2 a.m. found ballistic evidence on scene but no victim, according to Boston police. Soon after, they learned around 3 a.m. that a person was shot in a vehicle at the intersection of Hyde Park Avenue and Everett Street.

Officers responding to that scene found multiple bullet holes in the vehicle.

The victim was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation determined the person had been shot on Wood Avenue.

The incident remains under investigation.

