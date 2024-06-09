BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an early morning shooting in Jamaica Plain on Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot at the intersection of Creighton and Center streets around 1:30 a.m. found a gunshot victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story;

