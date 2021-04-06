Police investigating early morning shooting in Lowell that left man hospitalized

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lowell that left a man hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Aiken Avenue around 5:40 a.m. found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and assisted in transporting him to a nearby hospital, according to Lowell police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lowell Police at (978) 937-3200.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)