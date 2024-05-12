NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting in Northboro that left one person hospitalized.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at a large gathering on Howard Street around 1:25 a.m. found one person suffering from gunshot wounds, according to state police. The victim’s condition was not immediately available.

The state police Airwing was dispatched to assist with a search for a suspect.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox