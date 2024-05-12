NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting in Northboro that left one person hospitalized.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at a large gathering on Howard Street around 1:25 a.m. found one person suffering from gunshot wounds, according to state police. The victim’s condition was not immediately available.

The state police Airwing was dispatched to assist with a search for a suspect.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)