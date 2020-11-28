Police investigating early morning shooting of 25-year-old in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 25-year-old was shot early on Saturday morning in Worcester, officials said.

Officers responding to shots fired on Millbury Street at 3:40 a.m. were told that EMS found a 25-year-old man who had been shot near Blackstone River Road earlier in the morning, police said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for injuries that were considered non-life-threatening, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released.

