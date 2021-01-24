Police investigating early morning shooting that left man hospitalized in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early on Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Austin Street just after 4:30 a.m. found a 22-year-old man who was shot, police said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital for his injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)