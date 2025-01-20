BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Boston early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a reported assault in the area of 450 Tremont St. around 3:15 a.m. found a victim who was uncooperative and eventually taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Soon after, officers responded to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 622 Cambridge St. An investigation determined that person was also stabbed in the area of 450 Tremont St. and they were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

