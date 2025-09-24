BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing in East Boston that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the stabbing took place on Falcon Street. Officials say the stabbing took place around 1:59 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

