BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing in East Boston that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the stabbing took place on Falcon Street. Officials say the stabbing took place around 1:59 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox