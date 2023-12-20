A victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in East Boston Tuesday.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Boston Police were called to Maverick Square in East Boston following report of the attack.

Part of the Maverick MBTA stop could be seen cordoned off with police tape.

The stabbing remains under investigation and the victim’s identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

