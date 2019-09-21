Police investigating Everett shooting that left one man hospitalized

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett police are investigating a shooting in Everett that left one man hospitalized early Saturday morning.

Officials responding to reports of a shooting in the area of 738 Broadway at the intersection of Ferry Street found a male shooting victim.

The victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The status of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

Troopers from the State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the State Police Ballistics Unit responded to assist in the investigation.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

