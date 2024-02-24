HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an excavator went up in flames at a construction site in Hamilton early Saturday morning.

Video from the scene showed fire crews extinguishing the flames on Prince Street around 4 a.m.

The cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to call Hamilton police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

