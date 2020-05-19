Police investigating Fall River crash that left 2 dead, 18-month-old seriously injured

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent car crash in Fall River on Tuesday that left two people dead and a baby seriously injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a car into a building found a vehicle that had slammed into a consignment store on Second Avenue, police said.

The 74-year-old female driver and a 29-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead. An 18-month-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition, and a 23-year-old woman was also hospitalized, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials are investigating the crash and said the car may have clipped the curb, lost control, and struck the building, the DA’s office said. No other information was immediately available.

