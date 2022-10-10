FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a Sunday night homicide outside a sports bar, the Bristol County DA’s Office announced.

According to the DA’s Office, shortly after midnight on Sunday, Fall River Police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street for a reported altercation and shooting outside. When they arrived, they found Jose Roberto Zelaya, 45, on the ground. He was rushed to Saint Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m.

Two people have been arrested in connection with his death: Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, charged with accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, and Luis Colon, 42, of Fall River, charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Both defendants will be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court.

